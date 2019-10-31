You can find oyster on the menu at almost every seafood restaurant on the Gulf Coast.
Have you ever wondered what happens to all the oyster shells? They used to be thrown away and sent to landfill -- but, not anymore. That all changed about three years ago when the Alabama Coastal Foundation launched the Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
Now, three years in, the program has put nearly 7 million oyster shells back into local waters. And, you can help keep the momentum going.
For more details on the Alabama Oyster Recycling Program, click here.
