MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- People lined the streets as far as the eye can see all to welcome the Knights of Revelry back to Mobile

“I enjoy the boom boom and having the maskers throw us fun stuff,” said Kim Feagin.

Longtime parade goers were excited to see Fat Tuesday back in full force

“I think it’s great for everybody.”

While some got their first taste of Mardi Gras

“This has just blown my mind in all aspects,” said Jessie Moore. “I had no idea this is what this was like.”

“This is my first time. I’m having a blast. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything,” said a first time parade goer.

As the party rolled down the street. Some set up a party along the parade route

For some today was about bringing back traditions

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Vince Krause.

Now after two years everyone’s back to their favorite part of Fat Tuesday

“Just being together with family,” said Feagin.

“That’s what it’s about getting together and celebrating Mardi Gras,” said Krause.