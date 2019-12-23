MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — When local law enforcement authorities began looking into corruption allegations against the former Creola city clerk in July, they discovered the FBI already had been investigating for two years, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said Monday.
The twin investigations culminated last week with criminal charges in state and federal court against Kim Wright Green for conduct that included padding paychecks and gambling public funds at casinos.
Green, 49, and former Creola Police Chief Jerry Taylor, 54, face similar charges in Mobile County Circuit Court. Taylor now serves as Jackson’s police chief in Clarke County.
Green, who became city clerk in Prichard in 2017, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday. But Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told reporters Monday that the plea deal will not affect her prosecution.
“The state charges are independent the federal (charge) that was filed last week. ... Whatever the feds do with their case is totally independent of what the state — how the state proceeds with our cases,” she said.
In the federal case, Green pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, admitting to embezzling funds from both Creola and the city of Prichard. She also pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return.
The state court indictment charges Green with theft and using her office for personal gain. Taylor, who has not been charged in federal court, faces the same state charges as Green.
Neither defendant could be reached for comment Monday, and no lawyers have made appearances on their behalf in state court. Green’s lawyer in the federal case, James Byrd, could not be reached for comment.
Rich on Monday declined to provide a detailed explanation of how prosecutors believe Taylor’s and Green’s conduct was related.
“We have not charged a conspiracy, but Kim Green was the person who issued the checks, and she is the person that would have issued the checks written to the former police chief, Jerry Taylor,” she said.
Added Rich: “All of that will come out as we move forward.”
The district attorney said Green used her position as clerk to steal more than $39,000 from Creola. Taylor stole more than $29,000, Rich said.
The numbers are substantially higher in the federal case. Green’s plea agreement indicates that she embezzled $241,581 from Creola from January 2013 to February 2017. She also admitted to embezzling $158,449 from Prichard.
Federal court documents describe a variety of schemes Green used to take the money and also steps she took to hide her conduct.
For instance, Green recorded fraudulent hours worked to inflate her paychecks, according to the plea document. She also produced duplicate paychecks that looked legitimate but were not reported to the Mobile County Personnel Board and also pilfered money from multiple Creola accounts, the document states.
In one instance, according to court records, Green set up Christmas Club accounts in her name and in the names of city employees, depositing extra money in her account without deducting the funds from her paychecks and transferred money from other employees’ accounts to her own account.
Green also used city funds to pay her personal phone bill and took money paid by people in municipal court bonds and fees, according to the plea agreement.
Federal prosecutors say Green created false electronic deposit records to conceal the embezzlement from other Creola officials and gambled city funds at casinos.
Green used similar methods to steal from Prichard when she became clerk of that city, according to the plea agreement.
The tax charge stems from her personal income tax return in 2016. The plea document states that she reported gross income of $57,341 in 2015. Her actual income was nearly double, according to the document, because she did not report some $56,000 that she had embezzled from the city.
Rich on Monday accused Taylor of benefitting in a similar way. She said his paychecks as Creola police chief were grossly inflated.
“To note, Jerry Taylor would have had to have worked five hours of overtime every single day for 365 days a year in order for these to have been considered legitimate payments to the former chief of police,” she said.
Rich alluded to Prichard’s long-running financial woes – “Prichard is bleeding” – and noted the 2018 arrest of the James Blackman, who was Mayor Jimmie Gardner’s chief of staff. A federal grand jury last week indicted Blackman on charges of theft, wire fraud and money laundering.
“The victims in this case are the hard-working members of the communities of Creola and Pritchard, who are taxpayer-citizens who had people working at their very own city halls that were stealing from them,” she said.
