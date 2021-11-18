MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is behind bars accused of beating a 2-year-old child viciously with a belt and according to Mobile County prosecutors, his girlfriend tried to help cover up the crime.

Alan David York is charged with child abuse. His girlfriend, Jklyn Nicholes, is also in Mobile County Metro Jail charged with bribing and intimidating a witness.

Prosecutors say that witness was the child's mother.

According to court records, the child suffered serious bruising.