MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Just two more days until Valentine's Day -- and you can imagine florists are up to their elbows in flowers and the rush of last minute arrangements.

Beckham's Florist & Gifts on Airport is now five days into a week-long marathon.

"We call it Valentine's week! Because we start a week early -- taking orders and making deliveries," said Avis Beasley, Beckham's Florist & Gifts.

While business has been slower during the pandemic -- Beasley says the guys are still spending this holiday.

"Whenever they walk in and they've got that deer in headlights look -- we say okay -- what do you need? What can we do for you," explained Beasley.

From specialty gifts to gourmet candy -- "They may get some chocolate or a chocolate covered apple," said Beasley. -- Even Valentine's procrastinators still have options.

"When you get one of our gift wraps -- it's like oh my gosh! -- I don't really want to open it -- it's so pretty," said Beasley.

But out back is where the real work happens in a warehouse of sorts with every flower imaginable.

"In here -- this is the magic department for sure," said Beasley.

A crew of designers are steady turning out expressions of love -- and they'll tell you it's labor intensive.

"The flowers come in -- in boxes, then what we do is we take them out, we cut them. Hydrangeas -- their stalks or stem is very, very hard -- so you have to hit it with a hammer so that it will be able to drink water," explained Beasley.

With orders piling up -- they've pulled a couple of all-nighters this week.

"We pride ourselves for our roses -- we put Bells of Ireland and we put some filler in it," said Beasley.

This year -- the pandemic -- is giving them more options when it comes to roses.

"Valentine's was really impacted last year because of your roses in the Rose Bowl. This year they didn't have the parade -- so we've actually been able to get more roses this year than we were last year," said Beasley.

And while every rose has it's thorn -- not here at Beckham's

"What we do is we take the leaves off... And we go down and get rid of the thorns. Because when the designer goes to touch them -- they will prick their fingers," explained Karen Swanson.

While it is hard work -- they say it's very rewarding.

"When you take a bouquet to someone and their eyes light up -- you just fill so fulfilled," said Swanson.

"I've been doing this for 47 years -- and it's hard, hard work... But it's so enjoyable. Lee: What do you like most about it? -- Oh, the flowers of course -- and knowing that I'm doing something for somebody to make them happy," said Wanda Allen, florist.

Beckham's Florist & Gifts is located at 7850 Airport Boulevard. They will be open all day Saturday -- but closed on Sunday -- Valentine's Day.