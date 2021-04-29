Saturday, May 1, FOX10 News is once again teaming up with Gilmore Services to shred your sensitive papers. As you know, that can protect your identity from thieves, but it also makes environmental sense.
Paper shredded at Shred Event will be recycled into pulp
Your two boxes of papers will keep a lot of paper out of the trash and ultimately not in a landfill.
Gilmore Services General Manager Whitney Lucas told us, “For every ton of paper that we shred we’re going to save about 17 trees. So this event should save a little over 300 trees. “
Bank statements, loan documents, insurance paperwork, medical bills... All will be shredded and then pulped. That pulp is then recycled into other paper goods for use elsewhere.
“This paper mainly ends up in your consumables away from home. So it’s your brown paper towels that you see in bathrooms, it’s the toilet paper that you’re going to get at malls and things like that, “ Lucas said
So, shredding your personal paperwork is truly a win-win. You frustrate thieves after your identity and you save trees. So come out Saturday to the FOX10 studios from 7am-11am and help us help you and the environment.
