PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Prichard Champions Parade celebrating Vigor High School’s championship victory is set to roll at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Vigor Wolves on Friday defeated Oneonta High School to win the state 4A football championship – the school’s first state title since 2008.
The Prichard Police Traffic Safety Unit will assist the Vigor Wolves by escorting the units and directing traffic at intersections surrounding the parade route.
The parade will line up at noon.
The parade will begin at Vigor High School, winding along Wilson Avenue to Holmes Street, Love Joy Loop, Prichard Avenue and back to Wilson Avenue before ending at Clark Avenue.
A fireworks show is also scheduled at 5 p.m.
