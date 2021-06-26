Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Today, Prichard celebrated their long-awaited Juneteenth parade, which has been rescheduled for over a year due to COVID-19 and Tropical Storm Claudette.

"Today was very fantastic," said J'Quez King. "My girls got to explore the parade season because we weren't able to march last season, and overall it was a great experience for my girls."

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets, singing and dancing, even in the blazing heat.

"It was great," said Edward Pedersen. "We enjoyed it, and everybody enjoyed each other. We had a great celebration."

It's been a little over a week since President Biden officially made Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth is a day dedicated to celebrating the freedom of enslaved African Americans across the United States.

When asked what today meant to those in attendance, one answer stood strong and resonated with the community.

"Unity," said Aletha Washington.