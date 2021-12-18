MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 6th Annual Parade of 3s is slated to roll along Dauphin Island Parkway at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The route will begin at B.C. Rain High School and proceed northward on Dauphin Island Parkway.
The event is sponsored by Mobile City Council Pres. C.J. Small, District 3, State House Rep. Barbara Drummond, District 103 and State House Rep. Adline Clarke, District 97.
