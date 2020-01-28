USA Children's and Women's Hospital holding a series of classes to help out expecting parents as they get ready to welcome a new child.
The classes include:
Family and Friends CPR: a one-hour class ideal for community groups, parents, grandparents, caregivers, schools and students, and others interested in learning how to save a life. This course is for people who do not need a certification card for a job or other requirements.
Child Safety: how to recognize head injuries, including the warning signs of concussions.
Developmental Milestones: covers the development of what your child should be experiencing as they grow.
Infant Safety and Massage: the importance of safe sleep practices for infants as well as a few infant massage techniques. Also discusses when to call a pediatrician, car seat safety and the dangers of shaken baby syndrome.
Understanding vaccines: answers parents' questions in choosing how to immunize their child according to the CDC's recommended schedule.
To register, call the Mobile County Education Department, or register online at https://www.usahealthsystem.com/events?classes=true
