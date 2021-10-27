An urgent message to parents with Halloween quickly approaching this weekend, to be on the lookout for harmful candy.

Attorneys General across the country issuing that warning as "cannabis candy" is a treat you don't want to trick your kids.

Virginia Guy with the Mobile Drug Education Council says the main thing that parents need to do this weekend is be aware.

Anything as simple as just checking your kids candy before they put it in their mouth could alleviate a lot of potential problems.

The candy is designed to look just like your kids favorite treat, but the big difference is that its got THC in it.

Guy says parents need to be vigilant it doesn't end up in their kids hands.

"A lot of drugs look like candy and then there's a lot of these substances called 'look-a-likes' that are made to intentionally look like candy," Guy explained. "And so those are all appealing to kids."

One Mobile parent, Lola Brown, says she plans to take her kids trick-or-treating this weekend, and she always checks their candy first.

"I'm always one that goes through it," Brown said. "I'm pretty strict about that. I don't even let them take candy from random people. I'm always going through it anyways."

For most parents it's second nature to go through the candy first before the kids dig in, and that's exactly what local experts recommend.

That prompted several Attorneys General across the country to warn parents to be on alert this weekend.

Another Mobile mom Rebkh Johnson says a few years ago she had a scare with her daughter on Halloween.

"She didn't touch anything but the packages were already open," Johnson said. "We didn't know that until we looked at the candy that someone already tried to open it. So we just threw those away."

For Johnson she'd rather be safe than sorry because once that harmful candy is consumed it could cause some serious health effects.

"It can affect breathing, heart rate. If a parent even thinks there child has ingested something like this they need to get them to an ER, they need to call their pediatrician, they can call poison control," Guy said.

The Mobile Police Department will be providing tips and safety practices this week on social media to make sure your kids have a fun but safe Halloween.