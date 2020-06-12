MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There will be a temporary closure of North Broad Street from St. Louis Street through the Congress Street intersection from Monday, June 15, through Sunday, June 28.
During the closure, crews will install a new water main, sanitary sewer and storm drainage in the area.
North Broad Street traffic will be detoured to North Washington Avenue using St. Louis Street and Lyons Street. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and alternate routes.
City officials say all activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 25 MPH speed limit and to use caution when traveling through the work zone, especially at night. Motorists should watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
