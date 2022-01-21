Part of Catherine Street to be closed for road repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Catherine Street will be closed just north of Government Street on Monday for road repairs, the City of Mobile has announced.
The closure begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. The street will be reopened by the end of the day.
Detour routes are show on the accompanying map.
