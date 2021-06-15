MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Today motorists in Mobile will find Church Street closed between Royal and Conception streets.
The roadway is blocked for the next phase of the Alabama Power duct bank construction project. This phase is expected to last three to four weeks.
The parking lot will be accessible from Royal Street.
Be sure to plan ahead if this area is part of your daily commute.
