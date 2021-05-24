MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Starting today, Alabama Power is scheduled to start the next phase of duct bank improvements in downtown Mobile.
Church Street between Conception and Royal streets will be closed for about three or four weeks. Government Plaza parking may be accessed via Church Street from the west.
