Part of Dauphin Island Parkway to close as state replaces bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Part of Dauphin Island Parkway will be closed for most of 2021 as the state works to replace a bridge.
On January 7, ALDOT crews begin the project to replace the bridge over Perch Creek. That's about a mile north of the Dog River Bridge.
Vehicles will be detoured around the closure to Rangeline Road and Interstate 10.
Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and homes at each end of the bridge.
Work to demolish the existing bridge and build a new one will take most of the new year. ALDOT hopes to have the road reopened by the fall, with the rest of the work taking until Spring 2022.
