MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Part of Halls Mill Road is closed at Rangeline Road as crews work to add new turn lanes to the intersection.
Traffic is being detoured around the closure by taking Highway 90 and Lowes Drive.
Crews expect to finish up the work by the end of the day on Thursday, March 11.
Engineers say the new turn lanes will improve the movement of traffic at the intersection.
