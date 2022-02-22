MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Part of the RSA Battle House Tower in downtown Mobile was evacuated Tuesday morning as units with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded.
FOX10 News was told there was smoke in an information technology room on the 20th floor of the skyscraper.
It was suppressed by the building's fire system.
No injuries were reported, and at 10 a.m. firefighters were working to clear out the smoke.
