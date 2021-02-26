MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Old Shell Road will be closed just west of Ridgelawn Drive E., east of Bit & Spur Road beginning Saturday, February 27th from 7:30 AM through 3:00 PM.
City crews will be removing a tree that needs immediate attention.
The detour route will be University Blvd. to Zeigler Blvd. to McGregor Ave.
Motorist are encourage to use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.