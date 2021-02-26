MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Old Shell Road will be closed just west of Ridgelawn Drive E., east of Bit & Spur Road beginning Saturday, February 27th from 7:30 AM through 3:00 PM.

City crews will be removing a tree that needs immediate attention.

The detour route will be University Blvd. to Zeigler Blvd. to McGregor Ave.

Motorist are encourage to use alternate routes.