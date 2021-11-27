MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating yet another case of shots being fired into an occupied vehicle.
Officers responded to University Hospital about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in reference to one shot. Police said the male victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of Springhill Avenue and Moffett Road when an unknown subject fired shots into the vehicle.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right shoulder and had been transported at the hospital by private vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.