MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating yet another case of shots being fired into an occupied vehicle.

Officers responded to University Hospital about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in reference to one shot. Police said the male victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of Springhill Avenue and Moffett Road when an unknown subject fired shots into the vehicle.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right shoulder and had been transported at the hospital by private vehicle.