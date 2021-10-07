MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thirty-four-year-old Jammie Kinner was arrested Tuesday night after being accused of using a hammer to destroy a marble plaque and part of a brick wall at the new Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Police say he's facing several charges including desecration of a monument and possession of a controlled substance.

"He said the lord spoke to him about doing that. I tend to believe that young man may have some emotional challenges that need to be looked at and addressed based on his communication and conversation," Reverend Clinton Johnson said.

The pastor here at new Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church says the damage was minimal. But it's always a surprise to see something like this happen at a church.

"He didn't do anything to the new facility. But you're always surprised to see anyone do anything of that nature as it relates to the house of God," Reverend Johnson said.

Now as they literally pick up the pieces, the Church is offering a second chance through faith.

"We forgive the young man for that act. I think he needs some help. I hope that he gets it. I'll go so far as to say if I can do anything to help make that happen, I'll be glad to do that," Reverend Johnson said.