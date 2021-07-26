Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With the upcoming mayoral and city council elections fast approaching, the Mobile Sunlight District Association hosted a pastor's forum at Truevine Baptist Church for some of the candidates.

Mobile had it's 34th homicide of the year over the weekend, putting the Port City on track to have the highest murder numbers since 2017.

Mayoral candidates Fred Richardson and Karlos Finley talked about their concern with this year's high numbers.

"The reason we're seeing such an uptick in violence is because children don't know how to resolve conflict short of it," said Finley. "Those children who were 12 and 13 seven and a half years ago are now 20 and 19, and those are the major numbers."

Fred Richardson also addressed the issue.

"Nobody is going to come to Mobile," said Richardson. "Once they see the crime, they are not coming. But, police can't stop crime. We have over 500 police officers, and they can't stop it. Somebody knows who the criminal is. They are not going to tell because they are afraid. You have to create an atmosphere where they will tell."

One local pastor also said one of the main things he is looking for in a candidate is someone who is passionate about stopping the violence.

"One of the major changes we are looking for is to decrease gun violence," said David Frazier, pastor at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church. "Gun violence is on the rise. Murders are on the rise, so we are looking for ways to get into the community with the help of our public officers so that we may reduce this crime."

Mayor Sandy Stimpson was not at the forum.

According to his campaign manager, Stephen Worley, the mayor did not receive an invitation. But, according to Diana Chapman, one of the forum's coordinators, she said the mayor was invited but declined.

The election is set for August 24.