MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Maj. Paul Prine has been selected to become the next chief of police for Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced at a news conference Friday morning.

The appointment, which comes at what the mayor describes as the culmination of a two-year process, is subject to final approval by the Mobile City Council.

A 26-year veteran of the department, Prine most recently has served as the MPD's Field Operations Division.

Prine's appointment comes after former Chief Lawrence Battiste was promoted earlier this year to become the city's new public safety director. Since Battiste's promotion, Roy Hodge has been interim police chief.