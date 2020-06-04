MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the first of several memorial services for George Floyd was held Thursday in Minneapolis -- widespread protests and demonstrations continued around the country. 46-year-old Floyd died at the hands of police officers while taken into custody 10 days ago.
A peaceful demonstration was held at Mobile's Memorial Park Thursday afternoon. Chanting -- "No justice! No peace" and "Black Lives Matter" -- their message was loud and clear as drivers passed by at the Loop -- many of them honking in support as demonstrators holding signs lined the streets.
"There is no black and white. Just treat us like we are normal people. Equality for all that is all we are asking for," said Tierra Montgomery.
The demonstration was organized overnight by best friends Kimet Sewer and Tamia Carter.
"We wanted to make it as peaceful as possible because we saw a lot of rioting and luting everywhere. So that's not what we are here for. We are here to share and get our word across and not start any type of violence," said Sewer.
Promoting peace and unity -- they're are overwhelmed by the response and turnout.
"To let everybody know we are all equal -- we all bleed the same. We are all the same. God us out of love so all need to love each other," said Carter.
C.J. Foster among the couple of hundred people who came out to take a stand.
"I saw on social media... I missed the last protest. To be completely honest, I was kind of fear stricken from the last protest and this one I figured I needed to be out here and let my voice be heard along with the people who agree with what I agree with," said Foster.
While they are encouraged all four officers in Floyd's case have been arrested -- they say the demonstrations and protests will likely continue.
"This is like the fourth protest within a week... like I said we are not stopping until there is justice. Those officers have been arrested but until they are convicted there is no justice.... so no justice no peace -- that's what my sign says today," said one demonstrator.
"I feel like after the long week of protests -- people are actually starting to listen to us. So I'm really happy with the progress that is being made, but we still have a long way to go," said Montgomery.
Sewer and Carter say they plan to have another demonstration later this month and will publicize the details on social media.
