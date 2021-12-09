MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The person fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on Pecan Street in Mobile has been identified by police.
Thaddeus Williams, 38, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Pecan Street, police said.
It was just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded after receiving a report of shots having been fired. Williams was found and pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police say this is an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.
