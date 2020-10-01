MOBILE, Ala. --A vehicle crash at 2:30 a.m. today, October 1, has claimed the life of a Coden man.
Troopers believe Jonathan Allen Naylor, 30, was killed while walking along the roadway of Alabama 193 near the 7 mile marker.
Naylor was pronounced dead on scene.
The vehicle that struck Naylor left the scene of the crash.
ALEA investigators are asking anyone with any information to please call 251-660-2300.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
