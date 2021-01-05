MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Monday at about 6:51 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a person had been struck by a vehicle on Moffett Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the roadway suffering from major injuries. Police said the victim, 54-year-old Jessie Hunter, was attempting to cross Moffett Road near Howells Ferry Road when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stated that he was traveling west of Moffett Road when the victim stepped in the street and he was not able to stop his vehicle in time to avoid the victim, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from the injuries sustained during the incident, according to police.
