MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said one person was hit by a car Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Theodore-Dawes Road early Tuesday morning.
No further details regarding the accident have been released.
We have reached out to the Mobile Police Department for an update on the man's condition and identity.
