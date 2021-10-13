MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating a pedestrian killed on I-65 near Airport Boulevard Wednesday night. Authorities said a witness reported that the victim was walking in the center of the road when a driver swerved to miss him and the vehicle behind him hit the man. Fox 10 News will have more details once they become available.
