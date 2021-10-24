CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Citronelle.
The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Prine Road and Brannan Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page. Responding crews determined the victim was dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released and further details about the accident were unavailable.
