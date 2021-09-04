MOBILE, Ala. - According to the Mobile Police Department, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police officers responded to Sollie Road near the Falling Leaf subdivision. Upon arrival, Police officers discovered a male victim lying on the edge of the road suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking north in the southbound lane on Sollie Road when he was struck by a driver traveling south in the southbound lane. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the victim later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Jinsheng Shi, 84, of China.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.