MOBILE Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the 1900 block of Halls Mill Road. Mobile Police say when they arrived on the scene police found a male victim in the roadway suffering from major injuries.
The preliminary investigation into the incident reveled that the victim was standing in the middle of the road when he was struck. The victim was not identified by the police and was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.
