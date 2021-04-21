MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened Tuesday evening at Cody Road and Zeigler Boulevard while the woman was attempting to cross the street.

Police said officers responded at 7:21 p.m. and discovered the woman had been struck by a vehicle and had died from her injuries.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released pending confirmation that family has been notified.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.