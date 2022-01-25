MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A single-vehicle crash Monday night claimed the life claimed the life of a pedestrian, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA said the unidentified pedestrian was struck around 7:24 p.m. Monday by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 52-year-old Theodore man. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured, trooper said.

The crash occurred on Theodore-Dawes Road about one mile west of Mobile city limits in Mobile County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA continue to investigate.