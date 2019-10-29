A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning on U.S. 45 in the Chunchula community of Mobile County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
At about 6:30 a.m. Alabama State Troopers responded to the fatal accident.
An adult male was walking south on U.S. 45 near Chunchula-Georgetown Road when he was struck from by a southbound 2001 Ford F-350 driven by Richard Byrd, 31, of Chunchula, according to ALEA Lt. Joe Piggott.
Piggott said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Byrd was not injured, he said.
Troopers are continuing their investigation.
