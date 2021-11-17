Pedestrian stuck at Government Street and Little Flower Avenue

Mobile police officers are shown on the scene early Wednesday morning, Nov. 178, 2021, after a pedestrian was stuck on Government Street at Little Flower Avenue.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Government Street early this morning was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Mobile Police Department said it was about 4:20 a.m. when officers responded to the intersection of Government Street and Little Flower Avenue. They found a male victim lying on the roadway suffering from a leg injury.

Police said the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Government Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The vehicle driver remained on the scene, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

