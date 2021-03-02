MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dumas Wesley Community Center’s most vulnerable senior citizens are connecting with school-age children during the COVID-19 pandemic through the lost art of letter writing.

UMS-Wright Preparatory School's "Wright Way Character Education Program" has launched a pen pal program connecting students to participants in Dumas Wesley's Senior Activities for Independent Living program.

Officials with UMS-Wright said 80 fifth graders have been matched with seniors who have been isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fifth graders take a year long Character Education class that helps reinforce our schools core values," said Michael Schultz, Director of Student Ministries and Service. "My students talk about this project a lot. They ask almost every day if they have gotten a letter back from their pen pal.

"In this day and age when everything is instant and electronic, the magic of a hand written letter that they have to wait for is still so wonderful for them. It is very important for UMS-Wright and our students to support Dumas Wesley because they are our neighbors. We are teaching our students to serve others, respect our elders and the importance of being connected to others. We want these senior citizens to know we care about them and they matter to us," said Schultz.

Dumas Wesley Community Center has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with UMS-Wright Preparatory School.

Over the years, UMS students have supported Dumas Wesley through service projects, toy donations, canned goods drives, Thanksgiving meals, tutoring and supporting the agency’s annual Plane Pull fundraiser.

Since the federal emergency declaration, Dumas Wesley has carried out the following services for homebound seniors:

* Delivered 16,328 meals to 57 participants;

* Conducted 1,451 well checks, weekly for 73 area at-risk seniors; and

* Distributed weekly healthy lifestyle packets regarding nutrition, exercise and COVID-19 information.