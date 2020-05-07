UPDATE from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department:
The man killed in a police pursuit early Thursday morning is identified as 61-year old Christopher Palmer of Pensacola.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 6 this morning, Mobile police began chasing Palmer through the downtown area. Officers used spike strips flattening the tires, but Palmer continued into Jackson County on Highway 614. Palmer’s vehicle crashed into a ditch and caught on fire. Sheriff Ezell says as officers approached the burning car, Palmer showed a gun, which kept the officers from helping him get out of the car. Palmer died on the scene.
Highway 614 is now open in both directions.
Any further information will come from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mobile Police Department
---
EARLIER STORY:
Law enforcement officials say a fatal crash occurred in Jackson County in Mississippi early Thursday after a police pursuit that began in Alabama's Mobile County.
As of 8:30 a.m., one lane of Highway 614, west of Stateline Road and east of Frank Snell Road, was open to traffic.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department earlier said the highway had been completely shut down.
The department said that about 6 a.m. a fatality occurred after the pursuit.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jackson County Deputies were on the scene, along Mobile Police Department officers.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.