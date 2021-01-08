MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Friday night was a nippy one across South Alabama.
“It’s a little chilly, but it’s not cold... freezing… it’s beautiful out here.”
Everywhere you looked there were signs of the wintry weather.
The whipping wind did not help one bit on the gray sky day, as the sun hid behind the clouds.
The frigid air tested some people's limits.
“I hate cold weather.”
Others said "Bring it on!"
“I like it because I can feel the wind, and the wind blowing on my face and I don't like it because it might give me a cold,” said Addison Keel.
While some tried to escape it, and others made a stroll of it, there were a lot of mixed feelings about the chilly air.
“I could probably go down to about 20,” said Rickey Lyons.
“It feels good to me. It does not, I hate cold weather. It’s cold, but I’d rather be cold than hot. I'm not... I don't like cold weather at all,” said Dr. Steven Onukwuli and Kenya Onukwuli.
Many were bundled up from head to toe as others braved the bitter temperatures in short sleeves.
