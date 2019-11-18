MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Saturday night two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were shot in the 1600 block of Belfast Street.
The victims told police they were walking when someone drove up and started firing at them.
People in the area were disappointed to learn about the shooting, but not surprised.
"I really wish I had a answer to find out why these young people don't value life like they should," said Al Abrams.
One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, says that you can almost always count on hearing gunshots in this area.
He says teenagers are known to hang out in the park in front of the Harmon-Thomas Community Center and the parking lot across the street from there.
Fox10’s Marella Porter was told the center is a "safe haven" for kids during the week, but unfortunately the area around the center attracts trouble, especially on the weekends.
Al Abrams grew up in the area and says a lot has changed over the years, especially how young people deal with problems.
"It's just a few bad ones that cause a scar on the community."
The teens have since been released from the hospital.
Officers believe only one car was involved.
The victims say it was either dark brown or silver.
Anyone with information should contact mobile police.
