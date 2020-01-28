MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Six years ago the skies over the Gulf Coast looked a lot different than this view over Downtown Mobile tonight.
January 28th, 2014 may not be a date that rings a bell, but surely ice covered beaches, snowmen at the fire department, dump trucks full of sand and salt tackling totally unfamiliar terrain, will refresh your memory of the ice storm that shut down the Gulf Coast closing government offices, schools and businesses keeping people indoors for days.
“I think that’s one of the first experiences when nothing is open so you’re just stranded in the house.”
Aaron Nguyen remembers crawling from Mobile to Spanish Fort at 5 miles an hour across the Bayway.
"I remember red knuckling the steering wheel all the way to work for 30 minutes across the Bayway," said Nguyen.
It took him three times longer to get home that day.
"There were accidents along.. on the side of the road... in the ditches and I think a lot of that was the ice."
Of course people were warned, but for many seeing it right before their eyes was still unbelievable.
"A lot of time you hear that it's gonna snow. It's gonna snow and it never does. So when you wake up one morning and your parents are yelling at you that it's snowing and it's a lot and it's sticking it's exciting," said Hunter Chavarry.
Hunter Chavarry remembers getting creative with the rare weather taking advantage of what little snow did stick.
"We got a fold up table and we lifted the legs up on one side and we on a hill.. actually it wasn't ours... it was our neighbors... I hope they don't see this and we got on a hill and we rode the table all the way down over and over again."
Ice covered pretty much everything in Downtown Mobile.
On that day six years ago it was also a Tuesday just like this one. The only difference is you probably wouldn't have seen a line of traffic like this on Joachim street as the city shut down turning into a ghost town.
People who live in the area remember the slippery streets and staying bundled up inside as freezing rain pelted the ground.
The deep south finally thawing out of that deep freeze about four days later.
