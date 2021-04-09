WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- With severe storms possible in Washington County early Saturday morning, people are paying close attention to the weather. Folks who are still dealing with damage from Hurricane Zeta are paying extra attention.

At the Counselman Family home in Millry, the blue tarp is a sign of the destruction from Hurricane Zeta.

“It started blowing shingles off and so I got a tarp from the fire department up here in Millry, from Charlie Carpenter, and I put it on,” said Thomas Counselman.

In the months since, Counselman says he has had no leaking and no issues.

“It’s just a little bit where two rooms join,” he said.

Counselman is in the process of fixing his roof. It will not be ready in time for the possible severe weather over the next 12 hours, but he is hoping there is no more damage.

“Every time we have bad tornadoes maybe through here I say maybe it won’t come to Millry and have more leaks, or tear the roof off,” he said.