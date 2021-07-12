MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The difficulty finding workers for the restaurant and hospitality industry has received a great deal of attention in recent months, but it’s not just private employers who are struggling.

Mobile city leaders say local governments are facing similar challenges. City Councilman C.J. Small on Monday helped spearhead a job fair to help match would-be workers with public works jobs.

Like many, Small blames the expanded federal unemployment benefits that allowed people to collect an additional $300 a week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people just decided just to take more vacation, extended vacation,” he told FOX10 News.

Mobile resident LaShunda Hale, who was filling out applications Monday evening, has been out of work since losing her nursing home job during the pandemic. She had been collecting the extra unemployment but said that is not why she wasn’t working.

“That wasn’t a factor,” she said. “I was still looking for a job.”

State labor officials and experts caution that the abnormal labor market is much more complicated than simply the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

“Let’s just say that the federal pandemic funds were definitely a part of what played into these labor shortages, but it was only one part,” said Kelly Betts, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of labor. “There’s several factors that weighed into this, and they continue to weigh into this.”

Alabama stopped paying the extra unemployment benefit on June 19. Even before that, though, the unemployment rate was dropping. Alabama has more job openings than people looking for them. But that is not because huge numbers of people are on unemployment. The state currently has a 3.4 percent unemployment rate, well below the national average and less than a percentage point above the pre-pandemic low.

At the same time, the state’s labor force participation rate remains below what it was in February 2020, before COVID-19 struck. That means some workers are not sitting and home collecting unemployment; they have dropped out entirely.

“It has been such a structural breakdown coming out of it is not going to follow normal economic trends,” said Keivan Deravi, a Montgomery-based economist. “There's a lot of anomalies and a lot of exceptions introduce that, it’s gonna take some time for us to figure out exactly what's going on.”

Theories abound. Pointing to Alabama’s low vaccination rate, Betts said some folks might not feel safe returning to the workforce. She also noted that many women left the labor force to care for their children when schools were closed. She said she anticipates that situation improving in the fall with normal school schedules.

Another factor, Betts said, is that some people used the pandemic as an opportunity to improve their skills or education in hopes of landing batter jobs. Those folks temporarily are out of the job market, she said.

To that list of theories, Deravi added another: Perhaps a large number of people retired during the pandemic. He said a number of people are close to retirement age and could simply have moved up that date.

Another possibility, Deravi said, is that service industry workers who got laid off during the pandemic shifted to industries less impacted by the coronavirus, like construction.

Dave Rasp, who owns Heroes Sports Bar & Grill downtown and in west Mobile, said staff turnover always has been a fact of life in the restaurant business.

“We’ve always had these challenges,” he said. “I think the challenge has been heightened with the shutdown. The pandemic has made it a more challenging environment.”

While some restaurants have closed on certain days because of staffing shortages, Rasp said he has managed to maintain normal hours, seven days a week.

“But we’ve probably spent a little more time and more focus on that staffing challenge than we used to,” he said.

Rasp said the staffing pinch and pandemic have forced him to adapt. It is part of the reason why he has delayed his plans to reopen the Royal Scam restaurant downtown. He said he also simplified his menu at Heroes, which has allowed the restaurants to be more efficient.

The good news for workers is that the tight job market is translating to higher pay. For May, the average weekly earnings in the private sector were an all-time high of $974 in Alabama, up almost $67 over the same point last year.

“We see signs that are paying $10 an hour, $15 an hour or $16, $17 an hour for retail and fast food restaurants, which is just, you know, we’ve never seen that before,” she said.

Deravi, owner of Economic Research Services Inc., said rising prices eventually will draw people into the labor force.

Aside from the unemployment benefits, Deravi noted, the federal government has showered people with stimulus payments. That combined with the fact that people back their spending caused the savings rate to jump from about 5 percent to more than 30 percent, he said.

“We never had that kind of savings rate,” he said.

Deravi said the upshot is that “a lot of people are going to sit on the sidelines and basically use that and get into the labor force when the wages are high enough to justify or to motivate them to get back.”

Deravi predicted the economy would return to normal – but not overnight.

“It’s gonna sort itself out, after some adjustments. … It’s gonna take a while for the machinery, basically, to get lubricated to come back.