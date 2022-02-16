Wednesday was definitely a windy day on Dauphin Island, but just wait until Thursday.

That's when the wind advisory will be taking effect.

FOX 10 news spoke with a few people who were out taking advantage of the blustery conditions, on the water.

As winds are expected to pick up Thursday, people came out to prepare ahead of time.

"Oh the winds have picked up yes," Mobile resident Donna Mackin said.

Mackin drove over from Mobile just for the night.

She says she popped in just to check on things.

"I came down to get some loose debris off the house in case, I don't know, we're expecting high winds," Mackin said. "So I want to make sure we're all buckled down and no furniture outside."

Although she says she's accustomed to the conditions on the island, she always follows the weather so she won't get caught off guard.

"Oh yeah we follow the weather all the time," Mackin said. "And we make plans, arrangements. We have a house right on the gulf side so yeah we have to plan."

One family traveled all the way down from New York to escape the cold.

Oriel Danielson says it would've been nicer if it wasn't so windy.

"At night when it's very windy the house was shaking, we thought it was like an earthquake or something," Danielson said. "But we figured it must be the wind. I don't know if that's normal, the house shaking, if that's a thing here."

The wind gusts may make for difficult driving Thursday and be sure to secure any loose objects.

If you have to be out driving in windy conditions, here are some tips for you to keep in mind: