MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- While Alabama's presidential electoral votes have been decided, people in the Port City are now waiting on some crucial battleground states to know who the president will be come inauguration day.
“The fact that it’s taking so long everyone is on pins and needles,” said Kayla Cowart.
Over 24 hours after the last ballot was cast in Mobile, we are seemingly no closer to knowing who won the presidential election.
“We’re all kind of just watching the tv, watching our phone,” Cowart said. “I’m constantly refreshing my phone.”
“The pins and needles that everybody is on, it builds the tension in the community,” said Alex Brown.
Mobile County voters nearly split on the presidential vote. 55% for President Donald Trump, 43% for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Allison Orin hopes the final result is accepted.
“The person that wins should win and there shouldn’t be an endless litigation process over that,” she said.
With the presidential race still up for grabs, some hope it is an opportunity to come together.
“I’m hoping that moving forward from 2020 that people are more willing to reach across the aisle and listen to what the other side has to say,” Orin said.
“Whoever wins, I have no control over that at this point so I just hope that it creates more unity then division,” Cowart said.
As the counting continues in several crucial states, it is anyone’s guess when we’ll have an answer.
“For the run that 2020 has been on, it has come as no surprise,” Brown said. “It just fits in par for the course.”
The biggest hurdle with this election is to the volume of early votes that are still being counted.
