According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile fire Rescue 3 people have been shot near Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Mobile. Mobile fire Rescue reports that the 3 have been treated and transported to the hospital.
The ages of the victims have not been released and the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.
Mobile Police are currently investigating, we will have more information as it becomes available
