A man described as "a person of interest" in a Mobile County homicide was detained by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at midday Tuesday.
MCSO says Sabronte Lashun Rhodes was arrested on several felony charges. The Sheriff's Office says investigators want to talk to him about the homicide of Johnny Clark Soekhies, whose body was found Friday on Oyler Road.
MCSO officials told FOX10 News on Friday that 58-year-old Soekhies was shot in the head.
