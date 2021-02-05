MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man identified by police as a "person of interest" in the Randlett Drive murder case turned himself in this morning, according to jail records in Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department on Thursday sought the public’s help finding Julian Sullivan. Police warned that Sullivan was to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The case involves the shooting death of Bradley Nall over last weekend.

Three other people have already been arrested and charged with murder. They are Mary Butler, Selena Tisdale and Demarcus Reynolds.

Sullivan, 22, or Mobile, was initially booked on probation violations. That charge was upgraded Friday. He now faces a felony murder charge. He is the fourth suspect charged in connection with Nall's murder.