PHOTOS: USA College of Medicine students organize events for racial justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Medical students at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine led events in support of racial justice Wednesday, drawing hundreds of fellow students, faculty and staff to solemn demonstrations at USA Health hospitals where they train as future physicians.
“I hope we remember this isn’t just for the sake of taking a picture to say that we held signs saying ‘White Coats for Black Lives,’” said Nkemdi Agwaramgbo, a third-year medical student and a member of the USA chapter of the Student National Medical Association. “I hope that today, June 10, 2020, that we can finally take a stand.”
At USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and at USA Health University Hospital, participants held signs and joined in taking a knee during moments of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.
All wore masks and were separated by social distancing to prevent infection from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.