MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Thursday, May 14, Pinehill Drive between Airport Boulevard and Government Street will be closed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for road repairs.
The closure will be south of the city’s recycling drop-off. The recycling location can be accessed from either Airport Boulevard or from Morgan Avenue as shown in the accompanying map.
For additional information call the City Public Works department at 251-208-2900.
